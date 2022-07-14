Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

