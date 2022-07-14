Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.