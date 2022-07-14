Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Down 5.6%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.42 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 14,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,365,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Get Elastic alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.