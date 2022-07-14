Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ELMTY remained flat at $$5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Elementis has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
