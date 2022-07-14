Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

