Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $246.30. 97,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

