Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,511,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,649 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 374,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 66,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,167. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

