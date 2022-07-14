Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 58,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

