Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

EFOI opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.38. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

