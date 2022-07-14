Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.79

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 4986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRGV. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.