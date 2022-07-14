Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 7%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.22. 22,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,744,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.48.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

