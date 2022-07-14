Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 1,573.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EGIEY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 31,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,792. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $585.93 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

