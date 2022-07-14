Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EUBG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,786. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
