Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Cut to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.29.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.