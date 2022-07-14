Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EPWN stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.55 ($0.90). 29,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of 839.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.27. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.08 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.45).

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.