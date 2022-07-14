Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
EPWN stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.55 ($0.90). 29,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of 839.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.27. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.08 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.45).
Epwin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.