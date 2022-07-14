Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires Shares of 8,506 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

