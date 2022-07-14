Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 114,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $44.66. 150,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.