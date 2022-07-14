Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,349. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

