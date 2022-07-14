Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 5,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

