Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $186.18. 7,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.