Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

