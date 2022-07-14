Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,480,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,223,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,332. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

