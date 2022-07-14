Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($37.42) to GBX 2,665 ($31.70) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,918 ($34.71) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,086.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,114. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

