F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $197.00.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.45. 9,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,614. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.45.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 129,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 60,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.