Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Up 9.4%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FATH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.