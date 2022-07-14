FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 85,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.