FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 3,009 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.07.

NOW traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,291. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.55, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

