FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 142,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNHC stock remained flat at $$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 72,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

