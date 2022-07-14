Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 869,808 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 372,158 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $$9.76 on Thursday. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,838. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

