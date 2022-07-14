Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,786,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 15,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

