Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

