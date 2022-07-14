Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.