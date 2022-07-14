Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 88,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

VSGX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,721. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.