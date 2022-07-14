Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 4,231 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,547,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

