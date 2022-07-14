Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,223 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. 41,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

