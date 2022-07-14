Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 14,714 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

CAG traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 463,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

