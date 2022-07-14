Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,243 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 31,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.38. 36,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.