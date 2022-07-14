Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,419 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.56. 39,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,940. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

