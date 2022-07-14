Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 6,457 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $112.55. 109,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

