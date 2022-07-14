Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 346,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

