Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 19,411 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 239,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

