Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.43

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.43 and last traded at C$24.65, with a volume of 599502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

