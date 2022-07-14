Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.
