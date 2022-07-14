Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

