First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.96

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 9455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.
The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $177,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $222,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.