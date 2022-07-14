First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.96

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 9455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.75 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $177,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $222,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

