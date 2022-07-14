First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.31

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 12256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

