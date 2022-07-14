First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$34.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 58053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

