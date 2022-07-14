First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.05. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $131.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

