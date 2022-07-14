Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

