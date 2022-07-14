Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Down 0.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

