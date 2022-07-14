Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,064. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

