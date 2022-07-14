Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $5.26 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 131,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AMH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
