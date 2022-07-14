Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $5.26 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 131,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.